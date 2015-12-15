TD Public Works Asks Residents To Be Ready For Snow

The City of The Dalles Public Works says it is making sure equipment is in good repair to prepare for winter storm events, but notes resources will be stretched to capacity once the snows begin, and they will need the public’s help. Officials say people should make sure they have a snow shovel or snow blower, cooking spray for the snow shovel, so snow won’t stick to the blade, a stiff broom to sweep snow off of porches and decks, waterproof gloves with a good grip; waterproof boots with good traction, and pet-friendly, child-safe, salt-free deicer that won’t harm cement surfaces. First priority should be to shovel or sand sidewalks adjacent to their homes or businesses within the first two hours of daylight each day. Shoveled snow should be piled on private property, not in the street, except in the downtown area. Then help a neighbor clear the sidewalk in front of their home.