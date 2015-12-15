TD Outreach Team Visits D.C.

The Dalles Community Outreach Team made one of its twice a year visits to Washington, D.C. last month, just before the federal shutdown.  Rather than emphasizing funding projects, this time the group emphasized policies, most notably involving agriculture.  Port of The Dalles Executive Director Andrea Klaas says they were suggesting changes to help growers who have had to spend more on wages through the Workforce Modernization Act.  Since the trip, Klaas noted the Department of Labor had reduced some of those requirements, so growers should see some wage relief next year.  The group also pushed for restoration of funding for the Secure Rural Schools and Payment In Lieu of Tax programs.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK