TD Outreach Team Emphasizes Ag Labor Needs To Fed Officials

When The Dalles Community Outreach Team made its visit to Washington, D.C. to advocate for local needs to federal officials, one of the subjects they emphasized was the need for area cherry orchardists to have a dependable labor supply for harvests. Port of The Dalles Executive Director and Outreach Team member Andrea Klaas says a key part of the message was emphasizing they need those workers when the fruit is ready to be picked, and that is a narrow window for cherries. Klaas says they told the story of how the cost of doing business for agriculture, from labor costs to tariffs to high fuel costs, keeps increasing and making it difficult for those growing food.