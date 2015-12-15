TD Marina Report In Draft Form

The Port of The Dalles has received a draft of a Marina Facilities Condition Assessment Report, and it is under review by Port staff. The Port hired a professional marine engineering company to examine the Marina’s infrastructure both above and below water. Port Executive Director Andrea Klaas says they are looking for more details on some of the items noted in the draft. Among them is the underwater pilings for the Marina’s D Finger, which remain after the dock was destroyed by fire. Klaas says divers found a lot of corrosion on those pilings. Once finalized, the report will help the Port determine improvement decisions at the Marina.