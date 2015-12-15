TD Marina Report In Draft Form

The Port of The Dalles has received a draft of a Marina Facilities Condition Assessment Report, and it is under review by Port staff.  The Port hired a professional marine engineering company to examine the Marina’s infrastructure both above and below water.  Port Executive Director Andrea Klaas says they are looking for more details on some of the items noted in the draft.  Among them is the underwater pilings for the Marina’s D Finger, which remain after the dock was destroyed by fire.  Klaas says divers found a lot of corrosion on those pilings.  Once finalized, the report will help the Port determine improvement decisions at the Marina.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK