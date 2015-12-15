TD Government Academy Taking Applications

Applications are now open for The Dalles’ 2025 Local Government Academy. The City of The Dalles puts on the series of programs designed to educate community members about the operations, services, and programs of the City of The Dalles. Participants will engage directly with City staff and elected officials through classroom-style presentations, facility tours, and discussions with representatives from all City departments, including Police, Public Works, City Manager’s Office, City Attorney, Human Resources, Library, Finance, Community and Economic Development, and the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport. Sessions will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., beginning August 26 and continuing weekly through October 6. Eligible applicants must be residents of The Dalles, at least 18 years old, interested in future civic engagement, and available to attend all sessions. Applications are due by August 8, and are available at thedalles.org.