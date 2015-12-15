TD Council Waits On City Manager Change Order Authority

The Dalles City Council will wait another two weeks before approving a resolution to allow the City Manager to have the authority to approve change orders on capital projects of up to 20 percent. Two Councilors, Ben Wring and Dan Richardson, were unable to be present at Monday’s meeting. Earlier in the day, Wring had communicated two remaining questions, most notably whether a total dollar amount limit could be included. City Attorney Jonathan Kara said a survey of other Oregon cities found no single statewide standard, adding they had settled on the 20 percent figure after studying change orders the City approved over the last 25 years. Kara added the change order authority is intended to increase efficiency in finishing projects and avoid delays waiting for Council approval that could end up costing even more money. The City Manager currently has authority to make changes up to $100,000. The subject will be discussed again on November 9.