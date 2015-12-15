TD Council To Wait On Dog Ordinance

After over two hours and testimony and discussion, The Dalles City Council decided to wait and get more information before taking action on a proposed ordinance to require licenses for dogs and create a clear leash law. Councilors heard from veterinary clinic operators on their concerns about how they are being asked to provide license applications and other information. Councilor Ben Wring said he wanted have a clearer understanding about veterinary client information protections before proceeding. The proposed ordinance also contains a leash law provision that requires when a dog is off its owners’ property it is on a hand-held leash. City Manager Matthew Klebes says they are targeting in the December 8 meeting to bring back answers to Council questions on the proposal.