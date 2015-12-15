TD Council Sends Business License Idea To Goal Setting Session

The Dalles City Council has decided to discuss establishing a business license at its upcoming annual goal-setting session.  City Economic Development Officer Jacob Anderson presented a white paper on the subject to the Council, noting the lack of a license program the City’s ability to respond to the needs of the business community and plan effectively.  Mayor Rich Mays says there’s a value to having a business database for both communication and economic development purposes.  He added the data can also be helpful in developing grant opportunities and business recruitment.  Mays added it would not be a revenue generator for the City, noting he would foresee a license fee of around $20.

