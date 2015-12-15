TD Council Pauses Construction Change Authorization

Action on a proposal to allow the City Manager to approve construction change orders up to a total of 20 percent of the contracted amount was delayed by The Dalles City Council to allow for more safeguards to be placed on it. City Attorney Jonathan Kara said the policy was proposed to deal with the problem of having to wait two weeks for a City Council meeting for approval of such changes, leading to project delays and more cost increases. Councilor Ben Wring asked for some kind of trigger for Council to be notified. The City Manager already has spending authority up to $100,000. Kara noted the policy as written includes requirements for any changes to be within the agreed upon scope, and to be justified and documented. The policy will be refined and brought back to the Council on October 26.