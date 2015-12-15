TD Council Passes Resolutions To Allow Volunteers To Receive Incidentals

The Dalles City Council passed a series of resolutions to allow mayors, councilors, and City-appointed volunteers to receive food, beverages, and incidental items if the benefits are declared to be a part of their official compensation policy. The resolutions were need to comply with an Oregon Government Ethics Commission opinion issued in May. Mayor Rich Mays notes in The Dalles councilors are essentially volunteers, but there are occasions when they do receive food and beverages at officials functions, so they had to adopt the resolutions. The Council also had to vote on three separate resolutions to cover all of the panel’s seats and the Mayor’s position, and for each one the two members whose seat was being addressed left the Council Chambers to avoid conflict-of-interest issues.