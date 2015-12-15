TD Council Passes Dog Control Ordinance

The Dalles City Council passed a dog control ordinance at their Monday meeting.  There were three key changes from the original draft, including aligning dog license terms to rabies inoculation certificates, refined the role of veterinary medical facilities to reduce required monthly reports for the licensing program to a standardized document they already maintain for the Oregon Health Authority, and a sentence to make limits on the number of dogs on a property not apply to kennels already addressed in the municipal land use code.  City Manager Matthew Klebes says the hope is the ordinance will stimulate the City’s dog license program.  There was some discussion of the leash requirements as well, with City Attorney Jonathan Kara offering refined language to indicate dogs are allowed to run off leash if is allowed by the property owner.  License fees will be determined by the Council in January.

