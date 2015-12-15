TD Council Changing Non-Profit Funding Program

The City of The Dalles is making changes to its local agency and non-profit funding request program, removing evaluation of individual applications from the budget process.  Under the revisions, the budget committee would set the total amount of funds that would be available for the program for that fiscal year.  City Manager Matthew Klebes says then they would take applications and start an evaluation process.  Key components  to qualify for funding include eligibility requirements focused on project-based funding within City limits, a clear distinction between eligible and ineligible expenses, defined funding range guidance and encouragement of matching funds, required attachments including a standardized project budget, and structured application sections addressing project scope, community benefit, alignment with City priorities, feasibility, and sustainability.  The materials emphasize that funding is intended for specific projects that provide measurable community benefit, and not ongoing operational support.

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