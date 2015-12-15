TD Council Asks For Better Signage Around Webber Construction

The Dalles City Council asked staff to improve signage and communication directing access to the Port area as construction continues on the Westside Interceptor project at Webber Street.  The topic came up after management of the Bargeway Pub reported a large drop in business when Webber was recently fully closed, adding during times when Webber had one lane open with flaggers, that allowed customers to access them.  But Webber will be fully closed when crews begin to dig into the roadway.  Councilor Tim McGlothlin said it’s important to improve the signage for all the businesses in that area.  City Manager Matthew Klebes said they would look at better ways to deploy signage.  He did note the goal has been to maintain two access routes to the Port area while multiple nearby construction projects are ongoing.

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