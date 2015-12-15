TD Council Approves Water Management Plan Update

The Dalles City Council approved an update to the municipal water management and conservation plan.  City Public Works Director Dale McCabe pointed out that unlike when the plan was first developed in 2014, the municipal water system is now seeing water loss above ten percent, which triggers a need to provide the state with an analysis by April 1 of 2028.  He says work on that is already underway.  McCabe added there are two aging transmission lines that total fourteen miles from the treatment plant to town, and they are trying to be extra diligent in looking at those for leaks.  He also says they are targeted for replacement in the recently developed capital improvement plan for the municipal water system.

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