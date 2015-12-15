TD Council Approves Planning Commission Changes

The Dalles City Council approved an ordinance to streamline Planning Commission proceedings and setting the stage for using a hearings officer to make quasi-judicial decisions. Mayor Rich Mays notes the move will allow the Planning Commission to focus on legislative matters. The Planning Commission would still hear applications that require a judicial process. Appeals to the City Council remain a part of the process regardless of whether decisions are rendered from the Planning Commission or a hearings officer. An implementation of the hearings officer process will come next, with the expectation to have one in place by April.