TD Council Approves Planning Commission Changes

The Dalles City Council approved an ordinance to streamline Planning Commission proceedings and setting the stage for using a hearings officer to make quasi-judicial decisions.  Mayor Rich Mays notes the move will allow the Planning Commission to focus on legislative matters.  The Planning Commission would still hear applications that require a judicial process.  Appeals to the City Council remain a part of the process regardless of whether decisions are rendered from the Planning Commission or a hearings officer.  An implementation of the hearings officer process will come next, with the expectation to have one in place by April.

