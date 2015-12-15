TD Council Approves Planning Code Updates To Include Hearings Officer

The Dalles City Council approved an ordinance that includes a number of different updates to its planning codes, including using a hearings officer to review quasi-judicial decisions, allowing the Planning Commission to focus on policy matters. Community Development Director Joshua Chandler told the Council the intent is to have a hearings officer in place by mid-April. Changes to procedure and noticing, adjustments to meet state law, and provisions for affordable housing were a part of the revisions. The Council passed the ordinance unanimously.