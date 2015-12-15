TD Council Approves Ordinance Revisions

The Dalles City Council unanimously approved revisions to the City’s public nuisance ordinance for the first time in 27 years. City Manager Jonathan Kara said the goal was to make the rules fairer and easier to apply for residents, business, and staff, with a goal for the City to stop harm quickly with the lightest effective tool. The changes more clearly define who is responsible for a property, expand how an incident can be proven beyond just arrests or citations, and shortens the look-back period for patterns of behavior from 12 months to six. Mayor Rich Mays says the ordinance revisions should provide more options to reach resolutions. Kara said City staff will track outcomes as a result of the ordinance changes, and come back in 12 months.