TD Council Approves Ordinance Changes To Allow State To Collect Lodging Tax

The Dalles City Council approved ordinance changes to allow the City to turn over administration of transient lodging tax collections to the Oregon Department of Revenue should it desire to do so.  City Attorney Jonathan Kara told the Council the tax rate does not change at all, with the ordinance changes required to be able to enter into talks with the state about having them handle collection and remove that duty from municipal staff.  When asked about the impact on businesses, Kara said the reporting requirements would actually be reduced under the state’s administration, from monthly to quarterly.  Councilors did ask staff to ring back any intergovernmental agreement they might reach with the state for their review.

