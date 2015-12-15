TD Council Approves More For First Street Archaeological Monies

The Dalles City Council approved an additional amount not to exceed $146,804 for monitoring of the First Street project for archaeological discoveries.  City Community Development Director Joshua Chandler says with four archaeological sites in the project area, there are very strict requirements from the state for monitoring, and to keep the project moving on schedule they needed more monitoring than an original $400,000 budget put in for it.  Under Council questioning about what kind of legal risk the City would face if they didn’t do the additional monitoring, City Attorney Jonathan Kara said it would be significant.  Nicholas Smits from Archaeological Investigations Northwest, which is under contract for the monitoring, says they have frequently found artifacts during excavation on the western half of the First Street project while not finding much to the east, and will continue to adjust and reduce monitoring where possible.

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