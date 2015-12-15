TD Council Approves Mobile Vendor Regulation Ordinance

The Dalles City Council on Monday night approved an ordinance revising regulations for mobile food vendors and transient merchants. A change was made from the originally proposed ordinance two weeks ago, giving vendors and merchants twelve months to get land use approval once the City adopts a new land use process still to be developed. The subject of the future of the Bread and Blessings meal distribution currently in the area of First and Union was again discussed, with a number of councilors saying they were willing to commit to find a location where it can operate in the wake of the ordinance adoption. Councilor Rod Runyon did point out that the ordinance passage does not actually change public right of way regulations already in place.