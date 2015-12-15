TD Council Approves Mobile Vendor Regulation Ordinance

The Dalles City Council on Monday night approved an ordinance revising regulations for mobile food vendors and transient merchants.  A change was made from the originally proposed ordinance two weeks ago, giving vendors and merchants twelve months to get land use approval once the City adopts a new land use process still to be developed.  The subject of the future of the Bread and Blessings meal distribution currently in the area of First and Union was again discussed, with a number of councilors saying they were willing to commit to find a location where it can operate in the wake of the ordinance adoption.  Councilor Rod Runyon did point out that the ordinance passage does not actually change public right of way regulations already in place.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK