TD Council Approves Federal Street Plaza Contract

The Dalles City Council approved a contract with Ajax Engineering for construction of the Federal Street Plaza.  Cost is $3.398 million, which came in about $400,000 under engineer’s estimates.  Construction is expected to start in June.  Discussion centered mainly over the inclusion of a water feature that will cost approximately $1 million, and whether that was a good use of funds, especially with concerns over water use.  Consultant Mike Zillis with the firm Walker Macy told the Council any delays in moving forward would likely increase the cost of the project significantly given current inflation, and set construction back to 2027.  Councilor Dan Richardson says the plaza is an opportunity to advance as a community.  The Council vote was 4-1, with Ben Wring opposing.

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