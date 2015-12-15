TD Council Approves Clarifications To Recreational Property Ordinance

The Dalles City Council approved changes to its recreational property ordinance to clarify requirements while preserving the City’s authority to manage recreational property, protect public safety, and maintain public access. City Attorney Jonathan Kara says the amendments distinguish ordinary public use from activities requiring exclusive reservations or advance City coordination. Mayor Rich Mays says the ordinance was originally passed sixteen months ago to allow recreational uses on appropriate properties like Lewis & Clark Festival Park and the soon to be completed Federal Street Plaza, but the changes are to make it more practical. City Manager Matthew Klebes says the ordinance may continue to evolve as the public recreational spaces are used, and they learn more about those uses.