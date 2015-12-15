TD Council Approves Change Order For First Street Project

The Dalles City Council approved a $364,223 change order for the First Street Project after finding a 100-year-old clay sewer main line near First and Court that made it impossible to place heavy machinery at the location for necessary work.  Community Development Director Joshua Chandler says      the location is one of the most complex in the project due to the old sewer pipe, elevated sidewalk structure, underground vault areas, and the proximity of the Baldwin Saloon.  Chandler noted the line is one of the two primary sewer lines in The Dalles.  Even with the added expense, the project remains $781,932 over budget.  The big impact may be extending the length of the project, with the Council also approving a 73-day contract extension for project contractor Ajax Engineering, pushing the completion day to July 13, 2027.

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