TD Council Amends Nuisance, Traffic Control & Burn Restrictions

The Dalles City Council adopted an ordinance amending its codes regarding nuisances, traffic control, and burn restrictions. City Attorney Jonathan Kara said the changes don’t create any new programs, fees or abatement authority, but do clean up language to make existing rules easier to enforce. One involves clarifying the 120-hour rule for storage parking on streets, which Kara says as written allowed the clock to restart when the vehicle was moved, and the amendment stops that. Other changes include adding annual interest to nuisance-abatement liens, clarifying the City Manager’s authority for day-to-day administrative implementation of traffic control measures, and allows the City Manager to issue a written order temporarily suspending or limiting yard-debris open burning only when conditions make burning inconsistent with public health, safety, or welfare.