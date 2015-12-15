TD Council Amends Nuisance, Traffic Control & Burn Restrictions

The Dalles City Council adopted an ordinance amending its codes regarding nuisances, traffic control, and burn restrictions.  City Attorney Jonathan Kara said the changes don’t create any new programs, fees or abatement authority, but do clean up language to make existing rules easier to enforce.  One involves clarifying the 120-hour rule for storage parking on streets, which Kara says as written allowed the clock to restart when the vehicle was moved, and the amendment stops that.  Other changes include adding annual interest to nuisance-abatement liens, clarifying the City Manager’s authority for day-to-day administrative implementation of traffic control measures, and allows the City Manager to issue a written order temporarily suspending or limiting yard-debris open burning only when conditions make burning inconsistent with public health, safety, or welfare.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK