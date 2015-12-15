The Dalles City Council made its local agency and non-profit funding awards for 2026 to three different groups, with Councilors adding in $25,000 for the Columbia Gorge Food Bank after City Manager Matthew Klebes had recommended that its request not be included. The Food Bank requested the funding for on-going food purchases, and Klebes recommended prioritizing new or expanded projects over an existing program. But Councilor Dan Richardson pointed out much of the work the City does is maintenance, and providing food to those in need is a community good. Other awardees included $25,000 for The Dalles Overground’s Hoot 2027 music and arts festival, and $8,560 for The Next Door to establish a teen-produced podcast.