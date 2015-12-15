TD Council Accepts Ownership Of Water Infrastructure From Google

The Dalles City Council approved accepting ownership of 4.5 acres near West 2nd and Snipes that includes water infrastructure constructed by Google as part of a 2021 infrastructure agreement for the construction of new data centers. The property includes two 1800 gallon wells, one of which has Aquifer Storage and Recovery capability, two 1.25 million gall above ground storage tanks, and a booster pump station. City Public Works Director Dale McCabe says it will be an asset to municipal water infrastructure. In other business, the Council formally approved the municipal budget for the upcoming fiscal year as recommended by the budget committee last month.