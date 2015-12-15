TD Community Clean Up Saturday

The 38th Annual Spring Community Clean Up in The Dalles will take place on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Old Wasco County maintenance yard at the corner of West 10th and Walnut. Yard debris and large items, such as furniture, may be disposed of. Yard debris will be recycled so separate it from trash. Put leaves, grass and clippings in paper bags. Bundle branches with string or twine. Citizens are encouraged to separate usable goods from trash. Gently used items may be donated to the on-site Reuse Fair. Event participants may pick up “new” treasures from the Reuse Fair area at no cost. Organizers remind people that lines for the cleanup event are long and move slowly. Please reduce traffic congestion by driving to the collection site going westbound on 10th Street and then turn right onto Walnut Street so waiting trucks can pull to the side of the road. For more information about the cleanup, go to thedalles.org.