TD City Council Hears Wastewater Plant Capital Needs Report

The Dalles City Council heard a report from the consulting firm Consor analyzing what kind of repairs and improvements the municipal wastewater treatment plant will need over the next two decades. The report showed $35 million in short-term needs over the next five years, another $46 million worth of work in six to ten years, and $40 million more in the second decade. The medium-term list includes $20 million to rehabilitate the outfall into the Columbia River. Later in the year, the City will be receiving a report on its wastewater rate structure.