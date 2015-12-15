TD City Council Gets Overview Of Street Needs

The Dalles City Councilors received an overview of challenges to maintaining municipal streets as transportation revenues have not kept pace with the increasing costs of labor, materials, equipment, and construction. Public Works staff gave a detailed presentation showing that Oregon State Shared Revenue, the City’s largest transportation funding source, has remained relatively stagnant and has declined in purchasing power over time. Local transportation revenues have also faced limitations and declining trends. City Councilors asked staff to provide more information on what similar-sized cities are doing. Since 2019, the City has utilized the StreetSaver pavement management software to track the condition of the street network and evaluate maintenance and rehabilitation strategies. The City’s current overall Pavement Condition Index (PCI) is 68 out of 100. The City’s PCI goal is 80.