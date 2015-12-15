TD City Council Gets Briefing On Mobile Vendor Ordinance

The Dalles City Council received a briefing this week from City Attorney Jonathan Kara on proposed changes to ordinances regarding mobile food vendors and transient merchants. But comments from the audience centered on support for the Bread and Blessings distribution of food for those who are hungry in the area of 1st and Union, with most supporting that effort. Mayor Rich Mays says the proposed changes are about where food is distributed and keeping sidewalks safe, passible, and sanitary for everyone, and would not ban feeding the hungry or charitable giving. The ordinance will come back to the City Council for consideration on September 22.