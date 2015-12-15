TD City Council Approves Pay Increases For Klebes & Kara

The Dalles City Council approved pay increases for Hood River City Manager Matthew Klebes and City Attorney Jonathan Kara. Both will receive a 2.7% cost of living increase and 3% step increase other employees get, and 2 1/2% merit increases. Councilors approved the moves unanimously. Councilor Tim McGlothlin says it is important for the City to keep their pay rates in line with similar communities. Mayor Rich Mays noted it was harder to develop comparables for Kara, as many cities the size of The Dalles contract out for legal services. The Council also approved the 2026-27 budget as presented from the budget committee.