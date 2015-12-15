TD City Council Approves Franchise Agreement With Chenowith Water

The Dalles City Council approved a franchise agreement with the Chenowith Water PUD to formalize the district’s continued occupancy and use of the City right-of-way.  City officials said the two parties have been working on the agreement for months.  The agreement does not require the District to build its water system to City water-system design standards, but addresses work that takes place in the municipal right-of-way.  City Manager Matthew Klebes says the agreement will take effect July 1, and will gradually increase the percentage of gross revenues the Chenowith district will pay the City, starting at 1% in the upcoming fiscal year, and going up to 5% over the next five years.  The City Council approved the agreement unanimously, and the Chenowith Water PUD board approved it last week.

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