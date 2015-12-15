TD City Council Adopts Employment Opportunities & Lands Inventory

The Dalles City Council adopted an employment opportunities analysis and employment buildable lands inventory. It’s the first update to the analysis since 2007, with an attempt three years ago having gone without adoption because lands held by Google were being considered as available and buildable under Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development standards. That has changed in this report, which shows while there are 204 acres of buildable lands available for industrial growth, consultant Matt Hastie points out there is a deficit of needed sites for the next 20 years in all categories. Mayor Rich Mays pointed out the accuracy of the report is important when the City and Wasco County seek expansion of the Urban Growth Boundary from the Columbia River Gorge Commission.