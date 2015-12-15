TD City Budget Committee At Work

The Dalles City Budget Committee started its work Monday night with presentations on general fund departments.  In his budget message, City Manager Matthew Klebes pointed out The Dalles is in a stronger short-term position than many communities, but it does face the same long-term challenges, including increasing costs outpacing revenue growth, and infrastructure needs.  He proposes the 2026-27 budget establish a service continuity reserve fund, to accumulate and hold monies to finance the cost of maintaining and adjusting existing General Fund services due to sudden revenue or expenditure changes and changing economic conditions.  The budget proposing transferring $2.75 million of the general fund’s beginning fund balance to get the fund started, with more contributions in the future based on available resources. The budget committee work continues Tuesday evening at 5:30 in The Dalles City Hall.

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