TD Chamber Honors Award Winners

Bill Hamilton was named Man of the Year and Colleen Ballinger was tabbed as Woman of the Year at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizens Awards.  Chamber CEO Lisa Farquharson says the banquet at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center went well.  Other award winners included Ken Pohlen for Agricultural Achievement, Crystal Corey for Educator of the Year, Gil Anderson for Volunteer of the Year, nd Jessica Antunez Garza for Youth of the Year.  Gorge Academy of Cosmetology and Massage was named Business of the Year, and Coastal Air Strike received First Responder of the Year.

 

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK