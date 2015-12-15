TD Chamber Honors Award Winners

Bill Hamilton was named Man of the Year and Colleen Ballinger was tabbed as Woman of the Year at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizens Awards. Chamber CEO Lisa Farquharson says the banquet at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center went well. Other award winners included Ken Pohlen for Agricultural Achievement, Crystal Corey for Educator of the Year, Gil Anderson for Volunteer of the Year, nd Jessica Antunez Garza for Youth of the Year. Gorge Academy of Cosmetology and Massage was named Business of the Year, and Coastal Air Strike received First Responder of the Year.