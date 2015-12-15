TD Budget Receives Committee Approval

The City of The Dalles Budget Committee unanimously approved a budget for 2026-27. There were not a large amount of changes from the document that was presented by City staff. Committee member and City Councilor Tim McGlothlin said he was pleased with the process that resulted in the fiscal plan being approved. Fellow committee member and Councilor Ben Wring said he appreciated learning more about the City’s water infrastructure needs, and it’s important to highlight it and get it right. The budget does go to the City Council for final approval at a meeting in June.