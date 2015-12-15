TD Art Center Establishes Artist-in-Residence At Colonel Wright Elementary

The Dalles Art Center has established a new Artist-in-Residence program at Colonel Wright Elementary School, featuring celebrated watercolor artist Elizabeth Zimmerman. It’s funded by the Oregon Arts Commission’s Arts Learning Grant, which brings professional artists directly into the classroom. Over the course of the residency, Zimmerman will lead students through a series of watercolor workshops, and students will learn to express their personal stories and ideas through art, fostering both confidence and creativity. The residency will culminate with students preparing original pieces to be included in the annual Student Art Show at The Dalles Art Center. In addition to working with students, Zimmerman will collaborate with the school’s teachers to integrate watercolor into the everyday curriculum, instructing educators in watercolor techniques.