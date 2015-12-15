Symposium To Discuss Tree Fruit Economics

Oregon State University will host a day-long symposium on the economics of the tree fruit industry on April 8 at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. OSU Associate Professor of Horticulture Ashley Thompson says expert speakers and panels at the symposium will cover the wide range of financial challenges that orchardists and all farm operations are facing. The symposium will include talks on national trends, understanding cost structures, crop insurance, agricultural overtime, and land market trends. There will also be grower panel discussions about cost management strategies and market diversification. To sign up for the April 8 symposium, call the OSU Extension in Wasco County at 541-296-5494.