Symposium To Discuss Tree Fruit Economics

Oregon State University will host a day-long symposium on the economics of the tree fruit industry on April 8 at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center.  OSU Associate Professor of Horticulture Ashley Thompson says expert speakers and panels at the symposium will cover the wide range of financial challenges that orchardists and all farm operations are facing.  The symposium will include talks on national trends, understanding cost structures, crop insurance, agricultural overtime, and land market trends.  There will also be grower panel discussions about cost management strategies and market diversification.  To sign up for the April 8 symposium, call the OSU Extension in Wasco County at 541-296-5494.

 

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK