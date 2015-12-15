SW Fire & Rescues Looks To Increase Volunteer Roster

Southwest Fire and Rescue will hold a volunteer event next week as it looks to grow its numbers.  West Klickitat Regional Fire Authority Chief Wesley Long says volunteers are critical for many fire departments in the region.  The open house on June 10 will give Long and his department a chance to tell their story to prospective volunteers who have questions.  Long says Southwest Fire & Rescue has a goal of upping its volunteer roster from 43 to 60.  He notes there are many roles they can use volunteers in.  The volunteer event will be on June 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Station 30 on 119 NE Church in White Salmon.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK