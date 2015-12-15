SW Fire & Rescues Looks To Increase Volunteer Roster

Southwest Fire and Rescue will hold a volunteer event next week as it looks to grow its numbers. West Klickitat Regional Fire Authority Chief Wesley Long says volunteers are critical for many fire departments in the region. The open house on June 10 will give Long and his department a chance to tell their story to prospective volunteers who have questions. Long says Southwest Fire & Rescue has a goal of upping its volunteer roster from 43 to 60. He notes there are many roles they can use volunteers in. The volunteer event will be on June 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Station 30 on 119 NE Church in White Salmon.