Suspect In Vehicle Theft Sought

Law enforcement is looking for the driver of a stolen vehicle that collided with a semi-truck on Highway 97 in Klickitat County on Sunday. According to a statement from the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle going over the speed limit. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle went off the road and then collided with the semi-truck traveling in the same direction. That damaged the vehicle that eventually came to a stop off the roadway with the suspect running from the scene. The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect vehicle was found to be stolen out of Yakima County, and items from a Klickitat County burglary were recovered from it. The suspect remains at large.