Strawberry Mountain Water Pressure Zone Conservation Still In Place

The City of White Salmon says the Stage 3 water conservation measure for the Strawberry Mountain Pressure Zone remains in effect, as a newly manufactured replacement pump impeller at the Los Altos Reservoir is not yet delivering the water pressure levels necessary to fully stabilize the system. A statement from the City on Monday morning says technicians are actively troubleshooting the issue, and working to evaluate backup approaches should the pump ultimately prove defective. The City says it is not responsible for the manufacturing discrepancy and remains committed to ensuring that any final repair meets its engineering standards and operational requirements. The Stage 3 water conservation notice issued in late July instituted an odd-even schedule for irrigation, but prohibits most other outdoor uses of water.