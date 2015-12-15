Strawberry Mountain Boil Water Order Lifted

The boil water order for the Strawberry Mountain pressure zone in White Salmon was lifted Thursday morning.  Required water quality testing has been completed, and results confirm the water is safe to use for drinking, cooking, and food preparation.  Normal water use may resume.  The City of White Salmon says a malfunction in the water system on Tuesday led to service being temporarily disrupted for customers within that zone.  Because the Strawberry Mountain reservoir needed to be refilled, water quality testing was required to ensure the water is safe for consumption.  Other areas of White Salmon are not impacted.  For a detailed list of addresses in the Strawberry Mountain pressure zone, go to whitesalmonwa.gov.

