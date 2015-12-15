Strawberry Mountain Boil Order Continues Through Friday

The boil water order for the Strawberry Mountain pressure zone in White Salmon has been extended through Friday. The City of White Salmon says a malfunction in the water system on Tuesday led to service being temporarily disrupted for customers within that zone. Because the Strawberry Mountain reservoir needed to be refilled, required water quality testing must be completed to ensure the water is safe for consumption. As a precaution, residents in the affected area are advised to boil all water used for drinking, food preparation, and cooking through Friday. Updated test results are expected to be available by 5:00 p.m. Friday. Other areas of White Salmon are not impacted. For a detailed list of addresses in the Strawberry Mountain pressure zone, go to whitesalmonwa.gov.