Storm Impacted Roads & Trails On Mt. Hood Forest Remain Closed

Recent storms have left some roads and trails on the Mt. Hood National Forest closed. Forest officials say On the Hood River Ranger District, Tamanawas Trail #650A is blocked by multiple slides and completely washed out in one section, making Tamanawas Falls inaccessible via that route. The nearby East Fork Trail #650 has a bridge washout north of Tamanawas Trail, along with additional slide damage and obstructions. On the Zigzag Ranger District, Still Creek Road and Salmon River Road are closed to motor vehicles at the Forest boundary. Multiple landslides completely block both roads and clogged culverts are preventing drainage. Parking is very limited at the Old Salmon River Trailhead. The Salmon Butte and Salmon River Trailheads farther down the road are inaccessible. On the Clackamas River Ranger District, Forest Roads 63 and 70 are closed to motor vehicles, as well as all other roads west and south of Forest Road 46. Portions of FR 45 are also closed. Bagby Hot Springs is inaccessible and closed to public access. Oregon State Highway 224 remains closed east of Estacada, temporarily limiting access to any Forest roads beyond that point. Downed trees and slides are expected to continue over the next month. Forest staff will continue to assess conditions and update closures as conditions stabilize. Many roads may remain closed through spring.