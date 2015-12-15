Steady Progress Reported On Little Buck Fire

Firefighters continue making steady progress on the Little Buck Fire, with crews spending Thursday searching for and cooling remaining hot spots, especially in the Pine Hollow drainage and beneath juniper trees. Firefighters also checked areas around homes and found very little heat along the fire’s edge. Fire size remains at 43,818 acres, and containment is still 50%. The temporary flight restriction over the Little Buck Fire has been lifted, but evacuation notices remain in effect. Crews are now removing hoses and other equipment from areas where it’s no longer needed as containment efforts continue. Command of the Hay Creek Complex will transfer Saturday morning from the Northwest Incident Management Team to a Type 3 incident management team. Fire danger remains elevated with hotter, drier weather today and strong winds expected Saturday. Fire managers say crews are ready to respond quickly to any flare-ups or new fire starts.