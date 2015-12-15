State Approves Mt. Adams/Cascade Roundabout

The Oregon State Traffic Engineer has given conceptual approval for a roundabout at Mt. Adams Road and Cascade Avenue in Hood River. The City can now move forward with additional engineering and permitting. Construction of a roundabout is tentatively targeted for 2030. City first selected a roundabout as the preferred intersection alternative in the 2017 Westside Area Concept Plan, and it has since been incorporated into its Transportation System Plan. Funding will come from the Westside Urban Renewal District. Cascade Avenue is a state highway, so state approval was needed. The proposed roundabout design initially has a single traffic lane, but the curbline is designed for future expansion. The City says the initial smaller roundabout will reduce upfront costs and vehicle speeds.