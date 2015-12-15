Starlight Parade Sign-Ups Continue Through Friday

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce is continuing to take entries for the upcoming Starlight Parade on November 28. Chamber CEO Lisa Farquharson says they are taking entries through the end of the week. This year’s Starlight Parade theme is ”The Lights! The Sights! The Parade Tonight!”…an Ode to Dr. Seuss where imagination meets illumination. Pick your favorite Dr.Seuss character, story, or movie-then deck out your trucks and trailers with

fun, giggles, cheer, and many lights for this year’s theme. To sign up to be a part of the Starlight Parade, go to thedalleschamber.com before Friday.