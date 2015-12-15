SR 141 Water Main Work Stopped To Develop Better Traffic Plan

The Washington State Department of Transportation temporarily halted work on a water transmission main project in White Salmon after construction activity on Wednesday led to traffic delays on SR 141 exceeding what the City of White Salmon called “acceptable limits.” In a statement, the City says construction will resume on Monday after municipal staff, the project contractor, and state transportation officials met to develop a plan to better manage traffic. When work resumes, the City says traffic delays will be limited to a maximum of 15 minutes, school buses and emergency vehicles will be prioritized to ensure minimal disruption, and work hours will start earlier to restore normal traffic flow by late afternoon. The City is anticipating a full roadway closure and detour along SR 141 beginning as early as the week of April 20, pending final approval from the state transportation department. That is expected to provide more predictable travel times that escorted pilot detours during that phase of work.