Drivers traveling Washington Highway 14 near Cape Horn should prepare for overnight highway closures and daytime delays. Beginning Monday, crews will repair a retaining wall east of the Cape Horn Slide Bridge. The work involves installing metal rods into the hillside and covering the wall with sprayed concrete to help stabilize the slope and prevent rocks and soil from falling onto the highway. Daytime, single-lane closures are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, and again November 30th through December 3rd, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Full closures in both directions are planned overnight, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. this Monday evening and Tuesday morning, and December 7th through the 10th. Drivers will follow signed detours using Belle Center, Mount Pleasant, Canyon Creek and Salmon Falls roads. Large trucks cannot use the detour because the roads are too narrow. Commercial drivers should plan alternate routes.