Spring Break Not A Barometer For Summer Travel

Spring break often means travel for many people, but it doesn’t necessarily provide tourism officials a barometer for what to expect in the summer. The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Lisa Farquharson says unless there are specific events going on, spring break tends not to bring large numbers to The Dalles area. Farquharson says the Oregon Coast tends to get more visitation during the spring break period. She says The Dalles will be helped by a pair of high school baseball and softball tournaments bringing in visitors this week.